West Springfield's Majestic Theater kicks off 2023 with "Native Gardens"

"Native Gardens" will run from Thursday, January 5th until Sunday, February 12th.
By Joe Chaisson, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Andrew Evans
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 10:25 PM EST
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It was the preview night performance of “Native Gardens” at the Majestic Theater in West Springfield.

The Majestic continues its 25th season with the contemporary comedy, which looks at next door neighbors in an affluent neighborhood in Washington, DC, who have border disputes and cultural misunderstandings when two couples learn how to live – and garden – next door to each other.

The show will run from Thursday, January 5th until Sunday, February 12th.

Tickets range from $29 to $35 and can be purchased by visiting or calling the Majestic box office at 413-747-7797.

Audience members are asked to wear masks inside the theater unless the are actively eating or drinking in the Majestic café.

