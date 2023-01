SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield fire crews were called to Garvey Street late Thursday night after reports of a car hitting a home.

According to officials, the incident occurred around 11 p.m.

One person was removed from the car and taken to an area hosptial with non-life threatening injuries.

