Crews respond to scene in the area of Cabot Street in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews responded to a scene in the area of Cabot Street in Holyoke Thursday night.

Detail remains unknown at this time, however when Western Mass News crews arrived on scene, they saw what appeared to be an accident reconstruction.

Western Mass News has reached out to Holyoke Police for the latest information. We will provide the latest updates as they are made available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.