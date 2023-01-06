Crews respond to scene in the area of Cabot Street in Holyoke

By Joe Chaisson, Olivia Hickey and Photojournalist: Andrew Wellmann
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews responded to a scene in the area of Cabot Street in Holyoke Thursday night.

Detail remains unknown at this time, however when Western Mass News crews arrived on scene, they saw what appeared to be an accident reconstruction.

Western Mass News has reached out to Holyoke Police for the latest information. We will provide the latest updates as they are made available.

