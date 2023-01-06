Drying Out for the Weekend with Some SUN

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Well, our long-lasting storm system is finally ending this evening and moving out of New England. This will bring an end to our cloudy, foggy, rainy (and snowy) stretch of weather.

Outside of the lower valley, about 1-3 inches of wet, clumpy snow was seen. In the valley, most saw rain or a mix and snow was limited – leading to a dusting in Springfield to coatings on the edges of the city.

Any rain or snow showers lingering this afternoon end this evening and temperatures slowly slip to around freezing, leading to some black ice development. Skies may partially clear later this evening and tonight, revealing the full “wolf” moon. Some patchy fog may also form through sunrise with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Finally some dry weather returns to our area this weekend with more clouds than sun Saturday and highs getting into the upper 30s and low 40s. A cold front will move through Saturday with some healthy breezes and a low shower risk in the hill towns. Temperatures turn colder Saturday night and some teens are back Sunday morning. Sunday will feature good sunshine thanks to high pressure. Highs stay in the 30s, giving us a more seasonable and pleasant January day.

High clouds build Sunday evening and night as a low pressure system moves to the VA coast. Some light, scattered snow showers or flurries should get close or even move through western Mass Monday morning, but no accumulation is expected. Skies then clear back out and we remain dry through Wednesday. Colder air dives in for the end of the week and there are still hints at wet weather chances increasing for Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.