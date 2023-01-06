Fans preparing to cheer on the Patriots while supporting Bills’ Hamlin

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Football fans across the nation, including those in western Massachusetts, are still reacting to the cardiac arrest suffered by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday. Now, fans and businesses are getting ready for this weekend’s regular season finale between the Patriots and the Bills with New England needing a win to get into the playoffs.

“Shoutout to those two coaches because they went against the system. You could tell it was an hour delay before they cancelled the game and they knew what was the right thing to do…Shoutout to you all for realizing that human life was more important than a valuable dollar,” said Patriots fan Darryl Delzie.

Delzie was among the millions who witnessed Hamlin collapse and receive CPR on Monday Night Football. Rumbleseat Bar and Grille owner Bill Stetson told Western Mass News that customers watching the game there were shocked at what they saw.

“The players see injuries themselves all the time on the field, but their reaction, and you can see in the background the chest compressions that the guys were doing, I think it speaks volumes to the medical staff and who the real heroes are,” Stetson added.

Delzie said those frightening moments brought the football community together with hopes for the best for Hamlin.

“Whether you’re Republican, Democrat, Independent, we’re all one human being family and Hamlin showed, at that moment, that when we focus on each other, the world is a better place, so that, to me, is the most important thing,” Delzie explained.

Despite the emotional week, Patriots fans know there is still business to take care of as New England will take on Buffalo on Sunday with a playoff berth on the line. Stetson said any day New England plays boosts his business.

“Whether it’s a game they’re expected to win or lose, people just love to watch the game…We’re busy every Sunday because we show every game. There’s going to be a lot of Bills fans here,” Stetson said.

Whether or not the Pats make the playoffs, Stetson told Western Mass News that the place will be filled up.

“People are so into football. It is seriously a sport that is made for television and people gathering together. It is the best sport for my business,” Stetson explained.

Delzie is planning to watch this weekend’s game and hopes New England wins, but unless the Pats play the Bills in the postseason, he told us he will be rooting for Buffalo.

“I’m from New York. Shoutout to Buffalo. I got family in Buffalo. Shoutout to them. Of course, I’m rooting for Buffalo…Now, when it comes to the Super Bowl, if they meet the Giants, you’re done again,” Delzie said.

Whether at a bar, at a party, or at home, fans will have a lot to root for this weekend while also thinking about Damlin and the Bills. The NFL also released a plan on Friday on how they will support Hamlin during this weekend’s games.

You can watch the game between the Patriots and the Bills with kickoff happening at 1 p.m. on Sunday on CBS 3.

