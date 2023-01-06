Getting Answers: Local response to battle in Congress

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The latest vote for a new house speaker possibly coming later Friday night.

Western Mass News spoke with a local history professor who put this vote into perspective. Congressman Richard Neal also weighed in as he is currently involved in this historic chain of events on Capitol Hill.

The U.S. House of Representatives entered a fourth day of voting to elect a house speaker after failing to come to an agreement.

“No matter when it’s settled this is a sign that congress is going to be broken in the next two years. And broken in a way that viewers have never really experienced before,” said John Baick, history professor at Western New England University.

He told Western Mass News what this prolonged vote means for people here in the bay state.

“Whoever is the next speaker this congress will not be structured in such a way to pass any laws. Nothing significant is going to get done unless there’s some unforeseen emergency that brings them together,” Baick said. “Medicare checks, veterans’ benefits, these things are going to keep going on. the problem is this congress has work to do and they are not doing it.”

Baick also has concerns about some members in the House of Representatives.

“This is really a social media congress being set up even though 90 percent of them want to do the boring work of government. I’ll give an example of this our own local representative Neal he’s been a long serving member, very powerful and influential member,” he said.

Congressman Richard Neal, who has been casting his votes throughout this process, shared his thoughts on the possibility of democrats coming to an agreement with House Republicans.

“The 20 members that have resisted the in treaties for leader McCarthy it’s really also a focus of the five or six who have said under no circumstances will they vote for him that keeps him from becoming the speaker,” he said.

When asked how long this process could continue, he said:

“I don’t know but it was my constituent that exercised the last undertaking and that was Frederick Gillet he was from Westfield Springfield, and he became the Speaker of the House a hundred years ago after nine ballots after 11…Kevin McCarthy is not there,” he said.

Professor Baick also mentioned that he believes a government shutdown is possible for the fall and suggests for people think twice before booking a vacation to places such as a federal campsite.

