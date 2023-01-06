Gov. Healey announces state’s first climate chief executive officer

BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) - On the first full day of her administration, Governor Maura Healey signed her first executive order Friday afternoon which created the position of climate chief and establishing the Office of Climate Innovation and Resilience.

Melissa Hoffer has been appointed as the Bay State’s first climate chief.

Massachusetts is the first state in the nation to create this position at the cabinet level.

According to Healey’s administration, Hoffer and the rest of the office will be in charge of advancing the Commonwealth’s climate policies.

When asked about their plans for western Massachusetts, Healey said she plans to give each region of the state the attention and support they need.

“We know the importance of making strategic investments in western Massachusetts and that will include in housing, in transportation, in infrastructure, certainly when it comes to specific climate-related policies, and all of this is what we are about the business of discussing as a team, but I can promise you this - that western Massachusetts is going to see opportunity in the time ahead,” Healey explained.

Also on her first full day in office, Healey officially swore in her cabinet secretaries and held her first cabinet meeting.

