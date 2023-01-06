Holyoke dry cleaner preparing to reopen after November fire

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Holyoke business, damaged by fire in November, is gearing up to reopen.

General Cleaners is getting ready to reopen after a suspicious fire forced them to close their doors nearly two months ago.

“From day one, we’ve been working very hard to get back up and running,” said General Cleaners general manager Heather Burbeck-Rodriguez.

A big part of this process has been restoring and returning the clothes damaged in the November blaze.

“When it came time when we had a fire here, we very well versed with what needed to be done and what we needed to do to get these clothes out of here and get them out for restoration as quickly as possible,” Burbeck-Rodriguez added.

Burbeck-Rodriguez told Western Mass News that General Cleaners is part of the Certified Restoration Dry Cleaner Network, which helps to restore fire damaged clothing. She told us this partnership made them well-equipped to restore most of the damaged items in their store.

“It took a good six weeks. We’re still getting a few things back just because of the amount of items in the building. We are still getting things back and we’ve almost gotten everything back already though,” Burbeck-Rodriguez explained.

The store front is set to reopen one week from Monday, but in one part of the plant, there’s still months of work needed to be done.

“I’m thinking about a six-month timeframe. There’s a lot of work that needs to be done in there…We’re working with another cleaner with our own staff in the afternoons, so we’re producing our own goods just not here in this building,” Burbeck-Rodriguez noted.

Burbeck-Rodriguez told us she is thankful for the community’s support.

“It has not been an easy time. I’m not going to lie. It’s been a difficult process, but all of that support has really helped us,” Burbeck-Rodriguez said.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.