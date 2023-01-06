Holyoke Police investigating hit-and-run on Cabot Street

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating after a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle Thursday night in Holyoke.

Holyoke Police Capt. Matthew Moriarty said that emergency crews were called to the intersection of Cabot and Canal Streets around 7:50 p.m.

When police arrived on-scene, they found a male on the ground and they began providing first aid. That person was taken to an area hospital for treatment and their condition is not immediately known.

Moriarty added that the vehicle that hit the bicyclist fled the scene.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Holyoke Police at (413) 322-6900 or ‘Text-A-Tip’ to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE, your tip, and that it’s for Holyoke, then hit Send.

