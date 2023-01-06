Man hospitalized after Cabot Street hit and run

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A bicyclist was hit by a car in Holyoke Thursday night. We’ve learned crashes like these have been a concern across the Baystate for the past few years.

A man was hit on the corner of Cabot and Canal Street and was taken to the hospital. This comes after a string of serious pedestrian crashes throughout western Mass.

A growing concern across the Baystate, as headlines continue to read “one person dies in a pedestrian crash,” or “a bicyclist seriously injured after being hit by a car”

“Realize that waking up everyday to headlines of yet another crash and fatality is no longer tolerable,” said AAA Northeast spokesperson Mark Schieldrop.

The headlines continue. This time in Holyoke where a bicyclist was hit by a car Thursday night on Cabot Street and taken to the hospital.

Holyoke Police said they are investigating it as a hit and run. The crash comes after a string of serious pedestrian and bicyclist crashes across western Mass.

Schieldrop said crashes like these have been a concern for them over the past few years...

“We’re seeing a troubling rise in crashes and fatalities of all types, pedestrian crashes are where we are especially concerned about because when someone is walking along, they don’t have much protection,” he said.

Taking a closer look at the numbers:

In 2019, there were 78 pedestrian fatalities in the state of Massachusetts.

in 2020: 59, most likely lower due to the COVID-19 pandemic..

in 2021, 81

Although the numbers for 2022 haven’t yet been finalized, initial data from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation has recorded 97 deadly pedestrian crashes.

For crashes involving bicyclists, the number has doubled in the past two years.

in 2021 there were 5.

in 2022 there were 10.

AAA continues to monitor these crashes and their likely causes. Schiedlrop said speeding is to blame for a lot of them.

“One major issue is speeding. People are driving faster than they used to, driving faster in residential neighborhoods, driving more aggressively on the highway. that’s going to lead to more crashes and deaths,” he said.

Along with impaired, and distracted driving.

“It’s really a driving culture issue. It seems that folks aren’t taking it seriously enough. I don’t know what exactly is leading people to believe that they don’t need to be making safety a top priority while they are driving,” Schieldrop said.

The latest crash remains under investigation by the Holyoke Police Department and Massachusetts State Police. New legislation just recently signed into law here in the Bay State aims at preventing these types of crashes.

