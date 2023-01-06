Springfield Police arrest shooting suspect, recover gun on Main Street

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A firearm arrest was made in Springfield on Main Street on Thursday.

Police said that around 9:40 a.m. yesterday, officers responded to reports of shots fired in the Newland Street area. Less than five minutes later, officers responded to another report of shots fired on Main Street.

Members of the Springfield Police were able to quickly identify a suspect in these shootings as 26-year-old David Lazu of Springfield.

Lazu was placed under arrest after investigators found a gun in a trash can that Lazu had allegedly walked by before his arrest.

Lazu is now facing several charges including carrying a firearm without a license and carrying a loaded firearm without a license.

