Springfield Police arrest shooting suspect, recover gun on Main Street

David Lazu
David Lazu(Springfield Police)
By Addie Patterson
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A firearm arrest was made in Springfield on Main Street on Thursday.

Police said that around 9:40 a.m. yesterday, officers responded to reports of shots fired in the Newland Street area. Less than five minutes later, officers responded to another report of shots fired on Main Street.

Members of the Springfield Police were able to quickly identify a suspect in these shootings as 26-year-old David Lazu of Springfield.

Lazu was placed under arrest after investigators found a gun in a trash can that Lazu had allegedly walked by before his arrest.

Lazu is now facing several charges including carrying a firearm without a license and carrying a loaded firearm without a license.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills
Fans preparing to cheer on the Patriots while supporting Bills’ Hamlin
Michael Brown of Springfield was arrested on several gun and drug-related charges on January 5,...
Suspect arrested, over a kilo of fentanyl seized in Springfield
Marcotte Business Minute
New Business Minute: Marcotte Ford
Paw balm
Creating homemade balm for our pet's paws during winter weather