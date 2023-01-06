Suspect arrested, over a kilo of fentanyl seized in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A lengthy investigation has led to the arrest of one Springfield man and the seizure of loaded high-capacity guns and over a kilo of fentanyl.

Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s office, said that members of the D.A.’s Strategic Action & Focused Enforcement (SAFE) unit had been investigating alleged fentanyl sales from a Parker Street home over the last several months.

On Wednesday, investigators applied for and were granted a search warrant. That warrant was executed on the home and a vehicle on Thursday and during the search, two AR-15 type rifles with ammunition and three magazines were seized, along with approximately 1,048 grams of fentanyl, several hundred fentanyl pills, approximately 534 grams of cocaine, and approximately $14,000 in cash.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said in a statement:

“A large amount of fentanyl and two AR-15 style rifles were taken off the streets, which are the tools of this lethal and destructive trade. The amount of fentanyl seized in this investigation suggests that the suspect is a significant trafficker of this potent opioid, which kills thousands of people a year throughout the Commonwealth. We will not relent in our efforts of arresting, disrupting, and dismantling highly dangerous and lethal drug traffickers and their organizations, who drive fear, violence, and death in our community.”

Michael Brown, 43, of Springfield was arrested on several drug and gun-related charges. He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Springfield District Court.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.