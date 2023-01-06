Three Kings celebration held in Holyoke

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Nueva Esperanza, Inc. held its 23rd annual Three Kings Day celebration in Holyoke. The event ran from 5 to 8 p.m. at Morgan Elementary School in Holyoke. It featured food, gifts, activities, and live performances. The event also served as an opportunity to learn more about Puerto Rican faith and traditions.

