Three Kings celebration held in Holyoke

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Nueva Esperanza, Inc. held its 23rd annual Three Kings Day celebration in Holyoke. The event ran from 5 to 8 p.m. at Morgan Elementary School in Holyoke. It featured food, gifts, activities, and live performances. The event also served as an opportunity to learn more about Puerto Rican faith and traditions.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.