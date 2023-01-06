Town by Town: January 5

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!

In Springfield, Three King’s Day was celebrated ahead of the holiday on Friday. Roman Catholics celebrate the holiday as the day the three wise men first saw baby Jesus and brought him gifts. In Spain, many children get their Christmas presents on this day. Senator Gomez, and State Representatives Gonzalez and Ramos participated in the festivities.

In Holyoke, the Veterans Services Department is seeking volunteers to participate in the planning of Holyoke’s patriotic events like Memorial Day, Veterans Day, Purple Heart Day, Gold Star Mother’s Day and others.

In Westfield, ALDI welcomed customers to celebrate the opening of its newest location.

The store on East Main Street is open daily from 9a.m. to 8p.m. The first 100 customers got a gift bag filled with a sampling of ALDI fan favorites products and a gift card as part of the ALDI Golden Ticket gift card giveaway program. Shoppers also had the chance to enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card.

