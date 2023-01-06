Wintry weather could pose tricky travel in parts of the area

GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Some wintry weather could pose some traffic troubles on area roadways.

First Alert Meteorologist Dan Brown said that while it’s a rainy start to the day, it will change over to wet snow as the morning.

Roads are expected to stay mostly wet in the lower Pioneer Valley this morning, but they could become slushy later with some accumulation on grassy surfaces.

Hilltowns and communities in the northern parts of the region could see two to three inches of snow once the storm is done.

As of 6:30 a.m. Friday, MassDOT reported that they had 275 pieces of equipment out patrolling, pre-treating, and spreading salt and sand primarily in central and western Massachusetts.

“While snow accumulations will be low from this storm system, roads will be wet, and conditions will vary from region to region with some areas getting freezing rain and other areas a rain/snow mix. It will be an all-day weather event on Friday so drivers should plan ahead and make smart decisions which prioritize safety,” said MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver in a statement.

CLICK HERE for the latest traffic conditions.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.