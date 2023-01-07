A Dry and Cool Weekend Is On Tap

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Early Patchy, dense fog across the valley is leading to slippery spots. Black ice and low visibility will be a concern through sunrise as temperatures fall into the upper 20s and low 30s. Fog diminishes during the mid morning hours.

Finally some dry weather returns to our area this weekend with more clouds than sun Saturday and highs getting into the upper 30s and low 40s. A cold front will move through the day today with some gusty breezes and a low shower risk in the hill towns. Temperatures turn colder tonight and some teens are back Sunday morning. Sunday will feature good sunshine thanks to high pressure. Highs stay in the 30s, giving us a more seasonable and pleasant January day.

High clouds build Sunday evening and night as a low pressure system moves to the VA coast. Some light, scattered snow showers or flurries should get close or even move through western Mass Monday morning, but no accumulation is expected. Skies then clear back out and we remain dry through Wednesday.

Colder air dives in for the end of the week and there are still hints at stormy weather chances increasing for Friday and Saturday. As of now, it is looking more wet than white. Plenty of time to track.

