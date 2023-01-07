Holyoke crews respond to accident in area of Main and Jackson Streets

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Holyoke responded to the area of Main and Jackson Streets Saturday morning for reports of a 2-car accident.

According to Holyoke Fire Captain David Rex, 2 occupants were extricated from their vehicles and transported to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries.

Captain Rex added that crews remained on scene to clear the street, however, roads should be open to traffic at this time.

