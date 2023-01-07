Officer suffered head injured after struggle with suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A scary scene in Holyoke Thursday night after a police officer suffered a head injury during a struggle with a man. Around 9 p.m., officers responded to 72 Essex Street for a report of 3 people using illegal narcotics in a hallway. Officers spoke with three, and confirmed the identity of two of them.

The third, later confirmed as Carlos Carballo, suddenly reached for one of the officer’s gun. During the struggle Carballo caused one of the officers to bleed from the head. Carballo now faces numerous charges including trespassing, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and injuring an officer.

