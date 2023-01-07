Officer suffered head injured after struggle with suspect

Officer suffered head injured after struggle with suspect
By Jessica Michalski and Olivia Hickey
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 12:00 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A scary scene in Holyoke Thursday night after a police officer suffered a head injury during a struggle with a man. Around 9 p.m., officers responded to 72 Essex Street for a report of 3 people using illegal narcotics in a hallway. Officers spoke with three, and confirmed the identity of two of them.

The third, later confirmed as Carlos Carballo, suddenly reached for one of the officer’s gun. During the struggle Carballo caused one of the officers to bleed from the head. Carballo now faces numerous charges including trespassing, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and injuring an officer.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Governor Healey addresses plans for East-West Rail
Governor Healey addresses plans for East-West Rail
Eversource customers brace for increased rates
Eversource customers brace for increased rates
Western Mass. players feel lucky as Mega millions jackpot near $1 billion
Western Mass. players feel lucky as Mega millions jackpot near $1 billion
Western Mass News Town by Town
Town by Town: January 6