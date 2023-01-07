Town by Town: January 6

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!

In Feeding Hills, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the new Soapy Noble Carwash. The business, owned by Matt Auger, is located at 219 South Westfield Street. Auger has been trying to open the business since March but was delayed due to supply chain issues.

In Springfield, a donation check was presented to the Springfield Boys and Girls Club on behalf of the MassMutual Center. The donation comes from proceeds raised during the breakfast with Santa event on Saturday, November 26 held at the MassMutual Center in conjunction with the 22nd annual Festival of Trees.

In Northampton, there will be a live public informational meeting hosted by the Mass DOT to discuss the potential construction of safety improvements at the intersection of routes 5 and 10, North King and Hatfield streets.

The project will include a targeted safety improvement, such as traffic control devices, signs, pavement markings, and more.

