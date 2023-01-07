Western Mass. players feel lucky as Mega millions jackpot near $1 billion

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is close to $1 billion, with a cash option of $486 million.

People around western Mass. Said they are feeling pretty confident in their strategies.

“First three numbers are Frank Gifford, Frank Robinson, and Jackie Robinson. That’s my first three number here. I know I’m going to be a winner,” said Patrick Kelly of West Springfield.

Owner of Buck Eyes brother Smoke Shop, David Glantz said his store was busy Friday, with people lining up at the door before they opened waiting to play.

Back in November, we saw a Powerball jackpot worth $1.2 billion. We wanted to know, what’s been causing such high jackpots? Christian Teja, communications director of the Massachusetts State Lottery said a couple of factors have changed over the last few years:

In 2015, changes were made to the matrix of available numbers to select for Powerball, which made the odds of winning the jackpot longer while improving the odds of winning a prize, and raised the prize for matching four of the first five numbers plus the Powerball from $10 thousand to $50 thousand.

In 2017, matrix changes were made to Mega Millions, which made the odds of winning that jackpot longer, but improved the odds of winning $1 million. The ticket prices for Mega Millions were also raised from $1.00 to $2.00.

Professor of economics at American International College John Rogers said there are two factors leading to these big payouts. The first is to make the lottery more attractive with a big jackpot to draw people in. And the second:

“As interest rates have gone up, the amount of money you need to fund the future payoff has gone down. So I think they estimate that a $1.6 billion payoff two years ago, when interest rates are low would’ve required an 800 million funding. Now its 600 million,” he said.

He said one concern is that these big lotteries are taking money away from state lotteries. And he adds that the purpose of the lottery is to generate income for municipalities, as a portion of the money goes to cities and towns.

The Mega Millions drawing is scheduled for 11:00p.m.

