Crews respond to scene in the area of Dunn Road in Longmeadow

Crews respond to scene in the area of Dunn Road in Longmeadow
Crews respond to scene in the area of Dunn Road in Longmeadow(Western Mass News photo)
By Addie Patterson and Olivia Hickey
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 10:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews are responding to a scene in the area of Dunn Road in Longmeadow.

When Western Mass News crews arrived on scene, they saw multiple fire trucks. Information is limited at this time, but we did learn a water main break occurred in the area.

Western Mass News will provide the latest details as they are come into our newsroom.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Rally in Northampton held in observance of two-year anniversary of attack on U.S. Capital
Rally in Northampton held in observance of two-year anniversary of attack on U.S. Capital
Rally in Northampton held in observance of two-year anniversary of attack on U.S. Capital
Rally in Northampton held in observance of two-year anniversary of attack on U.S. Capital
Kevin McCarthy elected Speaker of the House
Kevin McCarthy elected Speaker of the House
Holyoke crews respond to accident in area of Main and Jackson Streets
Holyoke crews respond to accident in area of Main and Jackson Streets