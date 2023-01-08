Dry start to the week, Tracking wet weather to end the week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We had a beautiful day with lots of sunshine, and daytime highs topping out around 38 degrees. Tonight, we will remain mainly clear with temperatures falling into the middle 20′s. As we get closer to sunrise, clouds work in from the west, and we will wake up to mostly cloudy skies. Monday morning, a low-pressure system is passing to our south which could throw up some flurries into southern New England. But most of western mass will remain dry aside from a passing flurry or brief snow shower early in the morning. As we push through the day Monday, clouds will give way to mostly sunny skies by the late afternoon. Highs will top out in the lower 40′s. Tuesday and Wednesday look mainly dry with a blend of sun and clouds, highs in the upper 30′s.

We are watching another low-pressure system off to our west which looks to bring in some snow showers and rain beginning just after midnight on Thursday, lasting through the day Thursday and Friday. Right now, it looks to start off as a brief snow shower Thursday morning, then change to all rain. Wet weather will over spread the area on Thursday, brining steady rainfall all day Thursday. Rain will continue into the overnight and into Friday as well. Friday will be breezy with winds out of the northeast, gusting up to 20mph. Showers look to taper off late Friday, ending possibly as a brief snow shower or flurry going into the overnight.

Saturday turns partly sunny and chilly, and dry weather looks to stick around through the holiday weekend. Long term, we turn milder with highs in the 40′s with another round of showers possible for Wednesday of the following week.

