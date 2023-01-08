Easthampton firefighter retires after nearly four decades of service

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -First responders gathered Saturday to celebrate the retirement of firefighter Dave Safron, who served the city o Easthampton for over 39 years.

“It’s been a long journey, it’s been a great journey...Not a better feeling in the world then when you can take somebody at their lowest point and bring them out of it and help them along,” he said.

Safron said it has been an honor to serve his community. Senator John Velis was also in attendance of the celebration.

