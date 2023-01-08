Good Samaritan alerts occupants, crews to fire on North Street in Pittsfield

By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Pittsfield crews responded to the 1200-block of North Street Sunday mornings for reports of a possible structure fire at a 2-family apartment building.

According to Pittsfield Fire Deputy Chief Daniel Garner, they received the 911 call at 7:30 a.m. from a good Samaritan who saw smoke rising out of the structure’s roofline.

Officials said that the Samaritan also knocked on the residence’s door to alert the occupants.

Upon arrival, fire crews saw fire coming from the second story’s windows. and contained the blaze to a single room on the second floor. The fire was then extinguished and under control in less than 30 minutes.

No injuries were reported and no occupants were displaced from either apartment.

The Pittsfield Fire Department’s Fire Investigation Unit investigated and ruled the cause as accidental careless disposal of smoking materials.

