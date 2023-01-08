Local church continues to collect donations for Ukraine

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Legacy Church in Chicopee continued to do their part to help the people of Ukraine Saturday.

They’ve been collecting donations for nearly three months for refugees in western Mass. They told Western Mass News it’s a cycle of financial struggle for those coming to America.

“You need money to buy vehicle, to get money you have to go to work, to go to work you need vehicle, to rent apartment you need money to pay for apartment,” shared Vasily Tokarev of Legacy Church.

He said one of the most important things the church needs right now is vehicles for the families, and living space, such as multi-family apartment buildings.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.