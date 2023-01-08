Local church continues to collect donations for Ukraine

Local church continues to collect donations for Ukraine
By Addie Patterson, Photojournalist: Andrew Wellmann and Olivia Hickey
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Legacy Church in Chicopee continued to do their part to help the people of Ukraine Saturday.

They’ve been collecting donations for nearly three months for refugees in western Mass. They told Western Mass News it’s a cycle of financial struggle for those coming to America.

“You need money to buy vehicle, to get money you have to go to work, to go to work you need vehicle, to rent apartment you need money to pay for apartment,” shared Vasily Tokarev of Legacy Church.

He said one of the most important things the church needs right now is vehicles for the families, and living space, such as multi-family apartment buildings.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Easthampton firefighter retires after nearly four decades of service
Easthampton firefighter retires after nearly four decades of service
Colleen pageant returns after 2-year hiatus
Colleen pageant returns after 2-year hiatus
Small businesses persist despite record high inflation
Small businesses persist despite record high inflation
Rally in Northampton held in observance of two-year anniversary of attack on U.S. Capital
Rally in Northampton held in observance of two-year anniversary of attack on U.S. Capital