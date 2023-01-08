Pedestrian struck by vehicle at I-391 on-ramp in Chicopee

By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at the on-ramp from Grattan Street in Chicopee to I-391 Northbound Saturday evening.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, troopers from the Springfield State Police Barracks responded to the scene.

Police added that the pedestrian sustained serious injuries and was brought to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield for treatment. Their current condition and identity is unknown at this time.

The accident is under investigation.

Western Mass News has reached back out to the Massachusetts State Police for further details and will bring you the latest updates as soon as they enter our newsroom.

