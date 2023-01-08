Pedestrian struck by vehicle at I-391 on-ramp in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at the on-ramp from Grattan Street in Chicopee to I-391 Northbound Saturday evening.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, troopers from the Springfield State Police Barracks responded to the scene.

Police added that the pedestrian sustained serious injuries and was brought to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield for treatment. Their current condition and identity is unknown at this time.

The accident is under investigation.

