Rally in Northampton held in observance of two-year anniversary of attack on U.S. Capital
By Addie Patterson, Olivia Hickey and Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 11:03 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A rally was held in Northampton in observance of the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The event was scheduled to take place outside of city hall Friday, but due to weather, it was rescheduled to 1:00 Saturday afternoon. The rally was a part of events nationwide, to push for accountability, and to encourage elected leaders to act on a mandate for democracy reforms and to protect voting freedoms.

