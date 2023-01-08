Small businesses persist despite record high inflation

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - As we head into 2023, small businesses continue to open their doors after the COVID-19 pandemic and record high inflation.

Frankie’s Pizza is the newest small business to open its doors in Longmeadow. Owner Frankie Ferrentino was joined by local and state representatives, who are celebrating a resurgence of small businesses in western Massachusetts.

“I anticipated it taking a little longer, but it was really, I think they were chomping at the bit to get going,” said Representative Brian Ashe. “I think a lot of small businesses during the pandemic were preparing and doing all the work behind the scenes. So, when post-pandemic came, they were ready to hit the ground running.”

Digital.com reports that 66% of small business owners feared high inflation rates could shut down their businesses in 2022. Ferrentino told Western Mass News that if inflation rates continue to fall, small businesses like his will continue to thrive.

“The price of everything will come down,” he said. “People are understanding, which is nice. We’ll just try to do the best we can to put out the best product.”

Newly elected State Senator Jake Oliveira told Western Mass News that a piece of legislation he proposed during his time in the Massachusetts House of Representatives could be another way to help small businesses grow across Massachusetts.

“I actually filed a bill last session and I’m going to refile it this session for the Cottage Food Industry to break down some of those unnecessary regulatory barriers that prevent small businesses from taking off,” Senator Oliveira said. “So, what my bill would do is, it would break down some of those unnecessary regulations that are in each of the 351 cities and towns, making sure that they can thrive and start-up.”

Ferrentino added that he is happy to be the newest small business on the block and hopes the community will show up to support his version of the American dream.

“I want to be a name that everybody remembers,” he told us. “I’ve been in this business my whole life. I’ve been waiting for this opportunity my whole life, and I’m proud to serve everybody the best pizza I can.”

