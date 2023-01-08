A Sunny and Cool Sunday Is Expected. Any Snow Chances As Mid-January Approaches?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a chilly start today with temperatures that fell back into the upper teens and lower 20s which is typical for this time of year. Sunshine finally returns today to close out the weekend though it looks like temperatures may top out a few degrees cooler with highs in the middle to upper 30s. Still a seasonable January day!

High clouds build this evening and night as a low pressure system moves to the VA coast. Some light, scattered snow showers or flurries should get close or even move through western Mass Monday morning, but no accumulation is expected. Skies then clear back out and we remain dry through Wednesday.

Colder air dives in for the end of the week and there are still hints at stormy weather chances increasing for Friday and Saturday. As of now, it is looking more wet than white. Plenty of time to track.

