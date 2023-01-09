CT to start sale of recreational adult-use marijuana Tuesday

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Across the state border, a handful of Connecticut businesses will begin selling adult-use recreational marijuana on Tuesday. Western Mass News is getting answers on how this will affect the cannabis industry here in our region.

We spoke with the CEO of Canna Provisions, a marijuana dispensary out of Holyoke. Despite more competition in the market, she actually said that this move in Connecticut is great news for business.

Starting Tuesday, multiple medical marijuana dispensaries across Connecticut will be allowed to start selling adult-use recreational marijuana beginning at 10 a.m.

It will begin at nine locations, all of which will be considered hybrid retailers. They began by selling medical marijuana and now have an approved license to sell adult-use cannabis.

The first recreational marijuana sales in Massachusetts began back in November of 2018, and many Connecticut residents have traveled across the border into western Massachusetts to purchase cannabis at places like Canna Provisions in Holyoke. We asked CEO Megan Sanders if she was worried that Connecticut’s retail sales would lead to a decrease in business, and she actually said it is quite the opposite.

“Anytime a state is opening up the doors for more safe access for human beings to purchase cannabis safely, we’re really excited about that,” Sanders said.

She told Western Mass News that anytime another state relaxes their laws on cannabis, people who are not typical consumers might start to feel more comfortable with the idea of purchasing marijuana.

“As more states come online, we find there’s more customers that are comfortable because their state allows it,” Sanders said. “So, they have a little bit of a ‘Hey, you got the green light. You can do it now. It’s legal in this state,’ so they come back to cannabis or try it for the first time.”

Plus, the closest location to western Massachusetts will be in Newington, which is more than 30 minutes away from the area. That is why Sanders is hopeful that those living in cities near the state border will still choose to travel to Massachusetts to purchase their cannabis.

“Regionally, it is going to be easier to come to Holyoke or it is going to be easier to go to New Haven,” she said. “I think those are really the questions that consumers are going to decide themselves.”

Those nine locations will start selling adult-use marijuana Tuesday to those 21 years or older. The state expects long lines and traffic at the different locations.

