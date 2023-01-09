Hamlin incident highlights importance of athletic trainers at games

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One week ago, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals and on Monday night, he is out of the hospital.

All of this points to the importance of athletic trainers following the medical team’s fast life-saving response.

It was a scary situation that has remained a topic of conversation across the country for the past week – Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffering a cardiac arrest on the field during last Monday night’s football game.

“Damar Hamlin’s situation really emphasized the critical role that athletic trainers playk as part of the healthcare team, to provide those types of emergency services that can happen during athletic competition,” said Matt Mills, the Assistant Professor of Athletic Training at Springfield College.

Western Mass News is getting answers from Springfield College about why athletic training is important following an incident like this.

“These types of situations can happen at any level, and having trained personnel who are prepared in emergency action response is really critical to making sure they have an optimal outcome and really can eventually save someone’s life,” Mills told us.

He added that athletic trainers have a versatile skill set, trained to respond as quickly as possible, like the medical team did following Hamlin’s collapse.

“Athletic trainers are prepared to evaluate a situation, determine a level of severity of injury, and really take emergency steps such as equipment removal, helping with management of cardiac incidents, respiratory incidents, injuries to the cervical spine, and really other life threatening injuries, as part of that time that can help stabilize that athlete as they move on to more advanced levels of care,” Mills explained.

He said that it is required in the Bay State for medical providers to be at high school football games, but that can vary depending on the level and type of sport.

“It’s really critical that we make a concerted effort to make sure all our athletes are safe at every level of athletic competition, and that means having qualified health care providers on the sidelines like an athletic trainer in the event that something goes catastrophically wrong,” Mills said.

