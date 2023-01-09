Local bookstores, libraries prepare for release of Price Harry’s memoir

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The release of British royal Prince Harry’s memoir, “Spare,” comes out Tuesday, following weeks of the prince making several accusations against the royal family.

Western Mass News took a look at the impact the release is having on local bookstores.

“It’s a big deal,” Robin Glossmer, the events coordinator at Odyssey Books in South Hadley, said. “We do have a few preorders for it.”

Just ahead of Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir, the South Hadley bookshop is preparing for its highly anticipated release.

“We ordered it quite a while ago and we had to order a specific number, a full case,” Glossmer said. “We just received it, it’s in shop, but it can’t be opened today. Most of our new books we open and put in inventory and put out, but this can’t even be opened until tomorrow.”

Glossmer told us that the release of Prince Harry’s book, “Spare,” has been different compared to their other new book releases the store has had.

“From time to time, there’s a high-interest book that comes out that you can only sell on pub date,” she explained. “We generally follow the instructions of the publisher and put things out on pub day, but for this one, the owner had to sign something that said she would not even consider putting it out early, so it’s pretty exciting, actually.”

We also checked in with the director of South Hadley’s Public Library, Joe Rodio, who told us that they placed an order for copies of the book months ago.

“We do expect copies in regular print, audio, CD,” Rodio said. “Prince Harry will be narrating the audio version, so I think there will be interest in that, as well. But, we should have the book by the end of the week. That’s usually when we get it in. There’s been some shipment delays as with everything. Books are coming slower.”

He added that people have also joined a waitlist for the book at the library.

“Right now, it’s in the top 5 books that are on hold here at the library, but it’s not number 1, but I think the demand will go up in the next week or so,” he said.

