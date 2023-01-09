Quarter auction benefits Foundation for TJO Animals

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On Sunday, a quarter auction was held at the Chicopee Moose Lodge to benefit the Thomas J. O Connor Animal Foundation.

People were geared up with change and their paddles all to support the animals at TJO.

But, the fun didn’t stop there. Local vendors were highlighted at the event as well. Executive director of the foundation Stewart Bromberg told Western Mass News that events like this help their animals get the care they need.

“It goes to help animals that are brought in for sometimes surgery, sometimes a doctor’s visit or medications,” he explained.

KSH Vendor Events, organized the auction. They partner with local organizations to help them raise money.

“They are local to western Mass. and the fact that they do help a lot of the animals in the area,” said Kelly Horton of KSH Vendor Events.

Organizers said the event was a success, and they hope to collaborate with the TJO Foundation again soon.

