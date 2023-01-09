Springfield crews respond to early morning fire on Prospect Terrace

By Libby James
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 4:03 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - 4 people in Springfield are without a place to stay after a fire on Prospect Terrace.

Around 2 A.M. on Monday, crews responded to a 1-alarm fire.

The scene has been cleared out and after an investigation by the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad, it was determined as an electrical malfunction.

