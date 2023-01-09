Springfield Police seize loaded firearm, drugs during traffic stop

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police have recovered a loaded firearm and a slew of drugs during a traffic stop in Springfield.

During the stop, police discovered the driver, 33-year-old Shawndel Collins of Palmer, had a suspended license and a loaded gun next to the driver’s seat.

Officers also seized cocaine, crack-cocaine, marijuana, Xanax, and more than $2,000 in cash.

Two passengers were also arrested, and one was released.

The three men are now facing several charges, including conspiracy to violate drug law and possession with the intent to distribute a Class D drug.

