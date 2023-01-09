Town by Town: phone collection, Lorraine’s food drive, and Bloom’ 4 Good

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Agawam, Chicopee, and Westfield.

You can now donate your old cell phones at the Agawam Senior Center.

The Agawam Junior Women’s Club has connected with “Secure the Call” to provide the service.

The nonprofit collects used and unwanted phones and tables to redistribute to those who need them.

The collection barrel is located in the lower entrance of the senior center.

Town by town also took us to Chicopee where a food drive is being held for Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen and Pantry.

You can bring non-perishable food items to the library. There is a donation box across from the circulation desk.

Plus, if you are taking part in the winter reading bingo, you get to check off a square since donating to the food drive is one of the activities.

Donations are being collected through January 23rd.

Finally, town by town took us to Westfield where the Stop and Shop “Bloomin’ 4 Good” program is giving shoppers a way to fight hunger with a bouquet of flowers.

Every “Bloomin’ 4 Good” bouquet with the red circle sticker that is sold supports the community food pantry in Southwick.

According to Feeding America, every $1 donated to a local hunger organization can help provide 10 or more meals to someone in need.

