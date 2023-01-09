West Springfield Police seeking suspects for illegal dumping

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men accused of illegal dumping.

The men dumped two mattresses and other items on Bear Hole Road Friday around 4:30 p.m.

The car they used was not captured on video, but police ask that you call the department if you can identify them.

