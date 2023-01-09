West Springfield Police seeking suspects for illegal dumping

West Springfield illegal dumping suspect 010923
West Springfield illegal dumping suspect 010923(West Springfield Police Department)
By Addie Patterson and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men accused of illegal dumping.

The men dumped two mattresses and other items on Bear Hole Road Friday around 4:30 p.m.

The car they used was not captured on video, but police ask that you call the department if you can identify them.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Agawam, Chicopee, and Westfield.
Town by Town: phone collection, Lorraine’s food drive, and Bloom’ 4 Good
Western Mass News is getting answers on how you can best protect yourself and work to prevent...
Getting Answers: how to avoid being a victim to financials scams
Western Mass News is getting answers from Springfield College about why athletic training is...
Hamlin incident highlights importance of athletic trainers at games
The new project at the intersection at St. James Avenue and Carew Street includes making the...
Getting Answers: St. James Ave. road improvement project