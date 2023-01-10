AAA: gas prices drop 25 cents over the last month

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There is more good news for drivers as gas prices continue to drop both across the nation and in Massachusetts.

“It’s about time the prices have dropped and I hope the government can help get it down a little bit more than it is now,” said David Gaspari of Granby.

“I’m feeling excellent. I can travel more, I’m enjoying the lower discounts, I can do more,” added Judy Giammarino of Springfield.

People in western Massachusetts are finally feeling relief at the pump as AAA reports that gas prices have dropped by 25 cents over the past month. The Massachusetts average sits at $3.32, which is slightly above the national average of $3.27. AAA Northeast spokesperson Mark Schieldrop told Western Mass News that an increase in supply and a drop in crude oil prices is fueling the lower costs.

“Our supply situation here in the northeast has really improved all year long, ever since the Russian invasion of Ukraine last year…and the price of oil is relatively low compared to where it was some time ago. So, in the summer, when prices were peaking, we were looking at $120 a barrel for oil. Today, it’s trading at about $80,” Schieldrop explained.

However, the question that comes to mind is how long will prices continue to go down. Schieldrop said while we can’t predict the future, if the economy remains stable, we could see prices continue on a downward slide.

“If history guides us, we’re generally going to bottom out in the next couple of months and prices might begin to increase by just a few pennies or so as we head to June and then in the middle of the summer is when they peak, so right now, we’re on the down curve and we should see this continue for at least the next month or two,” Schieldrop added.

Schieldrop added that the price drop is no guarantee. A major disruption to the economy could lead us back to a price rise sooner rather than later.

“A global event or a major storm something can happen around the world to suddenly change the scenario overnight and we could have a dramatic rise in price next week depending on what happens,” Schieldrop said.

Schieldrop also advised drivers to shop around for their gas to find the lowest prices. You may find some gas stations will have lower prices than the statewide average.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.