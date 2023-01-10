Chicopee Police warning residents of realistic-looking toy guns

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One local police department is issuing a warning to children and their parents after confiscating toy guns from two juveniles over the past three weeks.

Investigators said that a dangerous game is being played by some Chicopee children. In two separate cases in the past three weeks, they’ve confiscated toy guns, that appeared to be real, from two teenagers between the ages of 13 and 15. We’re told one of them held the fake gun to his friend’s head and a witness called 911.

“To these kids, it was a joke that they were doing with each other because they were aware of it. However, someone driving by saw this and thought it was a real robbery going on,” said Chicopee Police Officer Travis Odiorne.

In another case, police said a juvenile flashed a fake gun in his waistband to a woman inside her parked car.

“These guns look real. These kids are using the guns to do real crimes with or at least perceive that they are attempting to do real crimes with them,” Odiorne added.

Odiorne told Western Mass News that these guns are very realistic. They look and feel just like a regular firearm, so you can imagine the danger officers face when they are tasked with identifying a real or fake gun in a situation.

“When we are dispatched to a call, we aren’t told if it’s real or fake. We treat every call as if it was a real firearm because that’s life-or-death situations,” Odiorne explained.

To get a feel for it ourselves, we tried their ‘Shoot, Don’t Shoot’ training. It was extremely difficult to make those split-second decisions and, a lot of the time, our reporter didn’t make the right choice. That’s why Chicopee police officers are asking parents to have conversations with their children about how dangerous these guns can be, even if they never actually fire real bullets.

“When you’re carrying these firearms and displaying them as real, when we respond to the call, we are going to treat them as real firearms,” Odiorne noted.

Although the guns are fake, these minors can still be charged with a crime, disturbing the peace while armed which is a felony on their record.

