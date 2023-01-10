Doctors seeing decline in respiratory illness cases

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - As Western Mass News continues to monitor the status of winter sicknesses, we are learning the recent surge of respiratory illnesses is starting to go down in our area.

Illnesses during the winter months have been keeping American Medical Response (AMR) crews busy around the region.

“Science and history tend to repeat each other. We know when to prepare…The timing with everyone just getting out of the holidays, anybody that’s been gathering, shopping at the mall,” said Patrick Leonardo with AMR.

Leonardo told Western Mass News that between COVID-19, flu, and RSV, this year has been busier for them compared to previous years.

“People weren’t cohabiting together, keeping six feet apart, and wear a mask. With that not happening now, we see a lot more transmission happening,” Leonardo noted.

With kids heading back to school after winter break, Dr. John Kelley of Redwood Pediatrics told us he continues to see many patients.

“We’re seeing flu is dropping off a little bit. We’re seeing some positive cases, much less flu than what we were seeing a couple of weeks ago. We’re still seeing a lot of respiratory viruses, cough, congestion, runny nose, fevers, all the common stuff, but a fair amount of it,” Kelley added.

To keep your family safe, Kelley said kids should wash their hands, use common sense, and stay up to date with vaccines and shots.

“The best way to prevent serious illness is to get vaccinated. You can still get COVID if you get vaccinated, but we know if you are vaccinated, you are not likely to be hospitalized or get seriously ill,” Kelley explained.

However, Leonardo said if you don’t feel well and still need help, do not hesitate to ask.

“If you have a gut feeling that something isn’t right, everybody knows their own body and understands when things are off, it that’s the case, we’re more than happy to come out and have an evaluation,” Leonardo said.

Kelley added that kids should consider wearing masks at school if they aren’t already to prevent illness. Meantime, the AMR COVID-19 testing site remains open through the end of March.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.