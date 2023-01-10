Dry Wednesday, then wet weather returns Thursday and Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Another seasonably mild January day in the books after highs hit 30s to around 40 this afternoon. Scattered clouds linger this evening and tonight, then skies become clear with light wind. Temperatures get colder tonight and lows should bottom out in the teens for most by sunrise Wednesday.

We should see good sunshine to start the day Wednesday, but our next storm system is on its way and will bring more clouds for the afternoon. Temperatures return to the middle and upper 30s with light and variable breezes and skies become cloudy by the end of the day.

An approaching warm front will thicken cloud cover Wednesday night and may bring some light, scattered snow showers to our area by Thursday morning. Some minor accumulations are possible in the hills, but most won’t see any. Light snow showers change over to rain showers by the late morning and early afternoon from south to north as temperatures slowly climb. Our highs Thursday should hit low 40s at the end of the day or even Thursday night.

Milder temperatures and rain on tap Thursday night as low pressure moves in from the southwest. Most of the rain we are expecting will fall overnight and rain may be heavy at times, leading to ponding on roads and reduced visibility. Heavier rain looks to taper off Friday morning, then wind shifts to the southwest and increases. A lot of Friday is actually looking dry for now with gusty breezes and mostly cloudy skies.

A cold front moves through Friday night ushering in more seasonable air for this weekend. We continue to watch a second area of low pressure developing along the front off the mid-Atlantic coast to see if it will bring another round of rain and snow. As of today, precip chances have lowered, but we are still keeping a chance for rain and snow showers Saturday.

High pressure builds for Sunday and MLK Day with sunshine and seasonably mild temperatures. A few rounds of wet weather on tap next week with highs in the 40s-especially mid to late week.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.