Fatal shooting of robber by customer at Mexican restaurant will go to grand jury, police say

HOUSTON (Gray News) – The fatal shooting of a suspected robber by a customer at a Mexican restaurant in Houston last week will be referred to a grand jury, police said.

According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting happened at The Ranchito #4 around 11:30 p.m.

Witnesses told police that a man in a ski mask entered the restaurant and pointed a pistol at customers, demanding their money. As the suspect collected money, one of the customers pulled out his own gun and shot the suspect multiple times, killing him, police said.

The shooter then retrieved all the stolen money from the robber and returned it to the other customers before leaving.

When first responders arrived, they pronounced the suspect dead on the scene. He was later identified as Eric Eugene Washington, 30.

The day after the shooting, police released surveillance images of the shooter, asking for the public’s help in identifying him. Officials have since identified the man and spoken with him.

After consulting with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, Houston police determined the shooting will be referred to a grand jury. Since the man has not been arrested or charged with a crime, his identity is not being released, but police said he is 46.

Anyone with information can contact the department’s homicide division at 713-308-3600.

