Federal agents conduct investigation at Bi-Qem facility in Florence

By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FLORENCE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - State and federal agents descended upon a Hampshire County business Tuesday morning.

Officials with the EPA’s criminal investigation division told Western Mass News that they went to Bi-Qem in Florence to execute a federal search warrant with assistance from the Massachusetts Environmental Police. They noted that the warrant was part of an “ongoing enforcement matter,” but they were unable to release any further information.

Investigators are expected to be at the facility for most of the day Tuesday and that the company is cooperating. They added that they will be doing some walking tours and facility testing, but noted that there is no immediate risk to the surrounding community at this time.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

