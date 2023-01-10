Holyoke seniors provided important lesson on fire prevention

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials provided an important lesson on fire prevention for a group of seniors in Holyoke.

Holyoke Fire Lt. Maria Pelchar has been assigned to assist with fire prevention. Her message this week for a group of Holyoke seniors was about the dangers of fire and smoke inside the home.

“In 2021, it’s smoking and electrical fires [that were the cause in Massachusetts]. Before that, cooking fires was number one for years,” Pelchar said.

Pelchar told Western Mass News that it’s important to educate the community, considering all of the fires that have taken place around the area recently and during the holidays. Among the lessons included what can cause a fire, from overheated hair straighteners to foil placed under stove burners to catch grease. Holyoke Senior Center volunteer Julia Rojas told us she learned something new.

“Those cables, extension cords they use. They are in fires. I never knew about that. They can side the fires and I never knew about that,” Rojas

The group of seniors and volunteers also heard about the importance of smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. Rojas said she will be more observant in the future.

“It’s good to look around and see what’s going on and to see if there’s smoke or something like that. It’s good if somebody knows because you never know. Could be something small, could be something big, you never know,” Rojas added.

Aside from all of the safety advice, Pelchar told us there is also a program in the area that would assist first responders getting into a residence through a Knox box.

“It’s a box that can’t be destroyed. The only ones that have the key is the fire engines, so if something happens to the person, like they fell down, they can’t get to the door, and they call 911, instead of breaking the door down…We use the key, we get their home key out, and use it to get in,” Pelchar noted.

Anyone who has fire, smoke, or carbon monoxide detectors in their homes are urged to dial 911 as quickly as possible. Pelchar said she will return to the Holyoke Senior Center and hold another fire safety workshop next month.

