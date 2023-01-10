Juvenile arrested, arsenal of illegal firearms seized in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Police Department seized an arsenal of weapons and ammunition and arrested a juvenile during a search warrant Saturday night.

According to Springfield Police, they were alerted that a juvenile was in possession of an illegal firearm.

He was located and police searched his home on Rest Way on Saturday.

Police recovered a sawed-off shotgun, a second shotgun, and a rifle, which is considered an assault weapon in Massachusetts. Three more firearms were also seized from the juvenile.

Police also recovered high capacity magazines and over 1,100 rounds of ammunition.

The 17-year-old male is now facing several firearms charges.

