Police searching for suspect in vandalism at Indian Orchard barber shop

Investigators in Springfield are looking for your help in identifying a vandalism suspect.
Investigators in Springfield are looking for your help in identifying a vandalism suspect.(Springfield Police)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Investigators in Springfield are looking for your help in identifying a vandalism suspect.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, a suspect rode up to a barber shop on Main Street in Indian Orchard and used a rock to damage to shop’s exterior sign. Police believe that the suspect was recording the incident on his phone.

The suspect then fled from the scene on the bicycle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Springfield Police detective bureau at (413) 787-6355 or ‘Text-A-Tip’ to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Chicopee Police Cruiser
Chicopee Police warning residents of realistic-looking toy guns
State and federal agents were seen at Bi-Qem in Florence on January 10, 2023
Federal agents conduct investigation at Bi-Qem facility in Florence
ZenLeaf in Meriden prepared for its first sales of legal recreational marijuana on Jan. 10.
Connecticut marijuana dispensaries open today
MGN Online
Holyoke seniors provided important lesson on fire prevention