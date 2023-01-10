Police searching for suspect in vandalism at Indian Orchard barber shop

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Investigators in Springfield are looking for your help in identifying a vandalism suspect.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, a suspect rode up to a barber shop on Main Street in Indian Orchard and used a rock to damage to shop’s exterior sign. Police believe that the suspect was recording the incident on his phone.

The suspect then fled from the scene on the bicycle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Springfield Police detective bureau at (413) 787-6355 or ‘Text-A-Tip’ to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip.

