Westfield Police looking for missing man

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Westfield are looking for your help in locating a missing man.

Allen Hackett, 63, is 5′10″ tall and weighs between 150 and 170 pounds. He has short grey hair, a mustache, and a military tattoo on his arm.

Authorities added that Hackett struggles to walk long distances.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Westfield Police Det. Christopher Coach by phone at (413) 642-9388 or via email.

