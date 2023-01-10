Westfield Police looking for missing man

Allen Hackett
Allen Hackett(Westfield Police)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Westfield are looking for your help in locating a missing man.

Allen Hackett, 63, is 5′10″ tall and weighs between 150 and 170 pounds. He has short grey hair, a mustache, and a military tattoo on his arm.

Authorities added that Hackett struggles to walk long distances.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Westfield Police Det. Christopher Coach by phone at (413) 642-9388 or via email.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

This picture depicts the octanes of gasoline at a gas pump
AAA: gas prices drop 25 cents over the last month
Appalachian Regional Healthcare, Inc. (ARH) announced Wednesday that it has finalized the...
Doctors seeing decline in respiratory illness cases
COVID-19 generic
COVID-19 cases in Springfield declining after the holidays
Chicopee Police Cruiser
Chicopee Police warning residents of realistic-looking toy guns