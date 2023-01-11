Amherst officials discuss plans to move sixth graders to middle school

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Amherst-Pelham Regional School Committee held a virtual meeting Tuesday and one of the items on their agenda included the transition of Amherst Public Schools sixth grade students from the elementary schools to the middle school in fall 2023.

Western Mass News listened in on the meeting, which began with public comment where a voice recording was played from a group of Amherst middle school staff members. In a joint statement, they expressed concerns about the proposal of having separate bathrooms for the sixth-grade students.

“This leaves the seventh and eighth graders, 72 percent of the student body, with access to one all-gender single-stall bathroom and two multi-stalls each for boys and girls…but one of those multi-stall bathrooms would be on a different floor from where most of the classrooms are…We are integrated, not segregated middle school in which any student could use any bathroom that aligns with their gender expression,” the statement said.

Superintendent Michael Morris acknowledged their concerns and spoke about another option, which he said is typically in other middle schools.

“The second-floor bathrooms in the sixth-grade wing will also be used by the eighth graders. There would be a bathroom monitor in the hallway, but no other restrictions or controls…There’s been some reports that students who have been part of this conversation recently, who kind of referenced that that cross grade or cross age relationship has been helpful as bodily changes are occurring,” Morris explained

Committee member Peter Demling shared his opinion about the topic.

“If we can avoid bathroom exclusivity for a grade, then that’s preferred if we can do that while meeting the needs of all students,” Demling explained.

Morris also spoke about new security video access protocols in the district due to a request from the Amherst School Committee.

“When we do have video that captures a situation, we’re able to actively look at it and understand what happened and then try to resolve challenges with the information we have and disagreeing opinions,” Morris added.

Some of the other new recommendations for the first-year transition bringing sixth graders to the middle school include:

Using a secondary bus system

Different bell schedule

Different lunch period than the seventh and eighth graders.

Morris made it clear that he wants to have further conversations with families and staff before implementing any of these recommendations including having separate bathrooms for each grade level.

