Community remembers young mother, infant son 30 years after double murder

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A community is still grieving 30 years after the double murder of a Northampton woman and her young child. Dozens gathered Wednesday evening to honor them and speak out against domestic violence on the anniversary of their death.

It has been thirty years since Sherry Morton and her son Cedric lost their lives at the hands of domestic violence.

Dozens of folks lit candles, exchanged hugs and shared memories of Sherry and her infant son outside the Hampshire County Courthouse Wednesday evening to grieve a mother and son who were victims of domestic violence.

Sherry was 23 years old when she and her infant son, Cedric, were murdered by Cedric’s father, Sean Seabrooks, on January 11th, 1993.

Thirty years later, their family, friends, and community came together to honor them.

We spoke with Yoko Kato, Sherry’s mother and Cedric’s grandmother, at Wednesday evening’s vigil.

“It’s 30 long, hard years of grieving, but at the same time, it’s like it happened yesterday,” she told us. “It’s very hard to live without them, and she was only 23 years old and the baby was only 18 months old. And, I missed all his growing up.”

She said that grieving gets easier every year, thanks to the support of the Northampton community.

Seabrook was convicted of two counts of first degree murder and is serving a life sentence in prison.

Cedric would have been 31 years old.

