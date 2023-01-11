Family of mother killed in New Year’s Eve crash in Southwick speaks out

SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The family of a recent crash victim spoke exclusively to Western Mass News Tuesday about their devastating loss.

“Trish was the rock. She held everything together,” said Mark Almeida.

Tricia Ofsuryk was driving along College Highway in Southwick on New Year’s Eve. A driver in the car going the opposite way crashed into her, which killed her instantly. Family members said they were told the other driver suffered a medical emergency. Western Mass News sat down with Almeida, who described who Ofsuryk was as a person.

“She was very unselfish. She put herself behind everybody else…It was all about other people and family. Family, that was the biggest thing,” Almeida added.

He told us growing up in Connecticut, Ofsuryk dedicated her whole life to taking care of others. She adopted her sister’s child when she passed away. She took care of two elderly family members and her two daughters, one with special needs. At the time of the crash, she and her husband were renovating a home in Southwick that they planned to move everyone into, but now her husband is left picking up the pieces.

“They’ve been through quite a bit,” Almeida explained.

That’s why Almeida said they are hoping to bring awareness to the Ofsuryk family’s situation.

“We’re looking to help out these girls and this family to try and get some semblance of a normal life back. The financial burden is extreme,” Almeida noted.

After dealing with such a tragic loss himself, he has a message for others.

“Tell the people that you love the most that you love them and pay attention to what’s in front of you. It’s so important because life is so fragile and in a moment’s notice, your life can turn upside down,” Almeida said.

The funeral home where the family held Ofsuryk's services has established a memorial fund.

